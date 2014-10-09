(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn
all ratings
related to FIA Card Services, N.A. (FIACS) and Bank of America
Rhode Island,
N.A. (BARI), in addition to assigning Bank of America, N.A.
(BANA) a long-term
deposit rating of 'A+'.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this rating
action commentary.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
FIACS and BARI have both merged into BANA, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Bank of
America Corporation (BAC). As such, Fitch is withdrawing the
ratings assigned to
these entities as the entities no longer exist.
The assignment of an 'A+' deposit rating to BANA reflects
Fitch's view that BANA
is a core operating subsidiary of BAC, and thus its deposit
rating is equalized
with that of BAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BAC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's long- and
short-term IDR. Any
change to BAC's ratings will likely impact BANA's current
ratings. For further
information regarding BAC's ratings, please see the last
published RAC dated
March 26, 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch withdraws the following ratings:
FIA Card Services, N.A.:
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Bank of America Rhode Island, N.A.:
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
In addition, Fitch assigns the following rating:
Bank of America, N.A.
Long-term deposits at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2013);
--Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013);
--Risk Radar (April 1, 2014);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risk: (What Happens When Rates Rise
(June 18, 2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions: When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July 11,
2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.