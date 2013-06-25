(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn
Indonesia-based PT Bank Mega Tbk's (Bank Mega) National
Long-Term rating of at
'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook. The rating has been withdrawn due
to insufficient
information as the company has chosen to stop participating in
the ratings
process. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for Bank Mega.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower Lt. 20
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
