(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Ukraine-based
Industrialbank's ratings as the bank has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. The ratings have been withdrawn without
affirmation because the
bank has not provided Fitch with sufficient information to
enable it to decide
on appropriate ratings. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage of Industrialbank.
The bank's 'CCC' rating reflected challenging operating
environment, weak asset
quality and sizeable related-party assets.
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'CCC'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'C'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: 'ccc'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated
January 2014, "National Ratings Criteria" dated October 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.