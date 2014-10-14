(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Ukraine-based Industrialbank's ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. The ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation because the bank has not provided Fitch with sufficient information to enable it to decide on appropriate ratings. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Industrialbank. The bank's 'CCC' rating reflected challenging operating environment, weak asset quality and sizeable related-party assets. The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'CCC' Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'C' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' Viability Rating: 'ccc' Contact: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Analyst +7 495 956 24 09 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated January 2014, "National Ratings Criteria" dated October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.