(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Investment Grade Europe S.A.'s (IGE) 'BBB' Fund Credit rating and 'V3' Fund Volatility rating. IGE is a fixed income fund managed by ECM Asset Management Limited. Fitch has withdrawn the rating due to a reorganisation of the rated entity. The rated entity, IGE, will be liquidated today with proceeds returned to investors, and will therefore cease to exist. Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Analyst +44 203 530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst John Cahill, CFA Analyst +44 203 530 1543 Committee Chairperson Ian Rasmussen Senior Director +1 212 908 0232 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.