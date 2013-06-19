(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Investment
Grade Europe
S.A.'s (IGE) 'BBB' Fund Credit rating and 'V3' Fund Volatility
rating. IGE is a
fixed income fund managed by ECM Asset Management Limited.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating due to a reorganisation of the
rated entity. The
rated entity, IGE, will be liquidated today with proceeds
returned to investors,
and will therefore cease to exist.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 203 530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 203 530 1543
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
