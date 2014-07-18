BRIEF-Banca Generali appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO
* Appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon:
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Istituto Trentino per l'Edilizia Abitativa's (ITEA) 'A-' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) with Negative Outlook, and 'F2' Short-term foreign currency IDR.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ITEA has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ITEA.
* Appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 20 Stone Milliner, one of Europe's best-performing hedge funds that bets on macroeconomic events, lost 2.1 percent in the first two months of 2017, its worst start to a year, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.
* Adage Capital Partners GP LLC reports 5.85 percent passive stake in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc as of March 10 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mN2mmc Further company coverage: