(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH's (KDG) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'. The rating remained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), prior to withdrawal, in line with the RWN on its parent, Vodafone Group Plc. The rating was withdrawn as it is no longer considered analytically meaningful after the company redeemed all of its bonds with shareholder loans at end-June 2014. KDG is an established cable provider in Germany with a growing broadband, telephony and premium/pay-TV franchise. Vodafone acquired a majority 76.6% stake in the company in October 2013, and is planning to use it as its core operational platform for wireline development in Germany. KEY RATING DRIVERS Following its acquisition by Vodafone, Fitch rated KDG using a top-down approach, at a notch lower than the parent's rating. Operating and strategic ties between the two companies are strong. KDG gives Vodafone an opportunity to provide facilities-based wireline services in Germany, which complement its existing alternative fixed-line franchise and strong mobile positions in the country. Vodafone has completely replaced KDG's external funding with shareholder loans and liquidity helplines. The latest EUR1,142m shareholder loan was provided in June 2014. This was used to repay KDG's USD700m of senior secured notes due 2018 and Kabel Deutschland Holding AG's EUR400m of senior unsecured notes due 2017. KDG no longer has any outstanding public debt instruments.