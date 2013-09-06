(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Expressway Corporation's (KEC) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Senior unsecured rating at 'AA-'

Fitch has withdrawn the above ratings as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage or ratings of KEC.