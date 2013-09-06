BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Sept 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Expressway Corporation's (KEC) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating at 'AA-'
Fitch has withdrawn the above ratings as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's coverage.
Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage or ratings of KEC.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.