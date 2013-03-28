(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meliorbanca's ratings and subsequently withdrawn them. A full list of rating actions is below. The withdrawal follows the merger of Meliorbanca into its parent, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The ratings are being withdrawn because following the merger, the issuer has ceased to exist as a legal entity. The rating actions are: Meliorbanca Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook; withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Fabio Ianno Associate Director +44 20 3530 1232 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 15 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.