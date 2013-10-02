(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
long- and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Merrill Lynch & Co., as well as
its Viability
Rating (VR) and Support Ratings, as this entity was merged
directly into the
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) entity as of Oct. 1, 2013.
This merger has no effect on the Merrill Lynch name and brand,
and as of Oct. 1,
2013, in conjunction with the merger, all obligations of Merrill
Lynch & Co.
have been assumed by BAC.
The debt level ratings of Merrill Lynch & Co. have been affirmed
and will remain
outstanding until they mature or are redeemed, and as previously
noted are now
obligations of BAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
Merrill Lynch & Co.'s senior unsecured debt rating is aligned
with BAC's based
on BAC's assumption of these obligations. BAC's senior debt
rating is at its
Support Rating Floor (SRF) and therefore is based on support
from the U.S.
authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
Merrill Lynch & Co.'s senior unsecured debt ratings are
sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions about the availability of sovereign support
for BAC. There
is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit
state support
for systemically important banks in Europe and the U.S., as
demonstrated by a
series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed
by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch downgrading
SRFs in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would
depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this
context, Fitch is
paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around
support and 'bail
in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in
major global
banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is
developing
quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting
to make it look
more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of
supporting
large, complex banks.
Any downgrade of BAC's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the
bank's senior
unsecured debt ratings and thus a downgrade in Merrill Lynch &
Co.'s debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Merrill Lynch & Co.'s subordinated debt are all notched down
from BAC's VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Merrill Lynch & Co.'s subordinated debt is primarily sensitive
to any change in
BAC's VR.
BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits,
loans,
branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card
issuance. Following
its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., BAC became one
of the top
financial institutions in wealth management and investment
banking.
The following ratings have been withdrawn:
Merrill Lynch & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A',
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A'.
The following ratings remain outstanding and have been affirmed:
Merrill Lynch & Co.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term market linked notes at 'A emr';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
