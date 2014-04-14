(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'BB(EXP)' expected rating assigned on 18 September 2013 to a planned issue of Basel III-compliant US dollar-denominated dated subordinated securities by Philippines-based Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank).

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES

The withdrawal follows Metrobank's decision not to proceed with the proposed US dollar-denominated securities issue. Meanwhile, the issuer has raised PHP16bn via the issue of Basel III-compliant instruments in the domestic market. For more details on Metrobank's ratings and credit profile, see our press release "Fitch Rates Metrobank 'BB+'/Positive; Basel III T2 Notes 'BB(EXP)'" dated 18 September 2013, and Metrobank's full rating report, dated 18 October 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.

Metrobank's other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Positive

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Positive

- Viability Rating 'bb+'

- Support Rating '3'

- Support Rating Floor 'BB+'