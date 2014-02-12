(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of Northwestern Pacific Indemnity Company due to a reorganization of the rated entity as it is no longer affiliated with The Chubb Corporation (NYSE: CB) (Chubb) due to a private sale that took place today. No other ratings actions were taken on Chubb or its affiliated ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the following rating: Northwestern Pacific Indemnity Company --IFS rating 'AA', Stable Outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Greg Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.