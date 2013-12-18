(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings of Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd. (Platinum) and subsidiaries. Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated. Fitch affirmed Platinum's ratings on Nov. 14, 2013. For additional information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms Platinum Underwriters Senior Notes at 'BBB+' & IFS at 'A', '. Fitch withdraws the following: Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc. --IDR at 'A-'; --7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd. --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc. --IFS at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Gregory W. Dickerson Director +1-212-908-0220 Committee Chairperson Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.