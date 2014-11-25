(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portugal Telecom SGPS's (PT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn PT's IDR as it is no longer considered by the agency as analytically meaningful following the company's merger with Oi S.A. (BB+/Stable) in May 2014. Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating is now linked with the rating of Oi S.A.. Following the PT/Oi S.A. merger, debt issued by Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. is now guaranteed by Oi. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Oi S.A. Oi S.A., incorporating PT after the merger, has a weak financial profile and is facing operational challenges in both Brazil and Portugal. Its mobile market share is the smallest among the four major operators in Brazil. Oi S.A.'s incumbent fixed-line position also faces strong competitive pressures and has been gradually diluted by strong competition, mainly from America Movil. Fitch estimates pro forma net debt / EBITDA at 30 June 2014 was 4.3x, which is considered high for the rating level. For further details see rating action commentary regarding Oi and PT, dated 16 July 2014 and the full rating report on Oi, dated 5 November 2014 RATING SENSITIVITES - Oi S.A. Fitch expects Oi S.A., following the merger with PT, to be able to generate positive free cash flow and improve leverage from 2016 onwards. A downgrade of the ratings could occur if net debt / EBITDA remains above 4.0x over the medium- to long-term and in the absence of meaningful improvement to key operating metrics. While any positive rating action is unlikely at present, Fitch would consider a positive rating action should the company's net debt / EBITDA ratio improve to below 3.5x along with improvements to key operating metrics on a sustained basis. Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (28 May 2014) are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.