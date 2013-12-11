Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings withdraws the 'BBsf' rating on the following class of Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust (BACM), series 2007-1:

--$40,000,000 class A-MFX2.

The rating withdrawal is in connection with the request by the holder of the class A-MFX2 certificate to not maintain a rating.