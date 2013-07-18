UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected 'B+(EXP)' rating on India-based REI Agro Ltd's (REI, B+/ Positive) proposed senior unsecured bond. This follows REI's decision to not proceed with the proposed facility.
The bond was to be issued by Ammalay Commoditiess JLT, REI's Dubai-based subsidiary.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources