(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B'
holding company
Issuer Default Rating of Phoenix Companies, Inc. (PNX) and the
'BB+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PNX's primary insurance
operating
subsidiaries. The Ratings are being withdrawn without resolving
the current
Rating Watch Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating action reflects Fitch's view that it lacks
sufficient information
to maintain the PNX and subsidiary ratings or resolve the Rating
Watch Negative
status. PNX recently announced that it would not file audited
statutory
statements for its insurance subsidiaries within the timeframe
allowed by their
domiciliary states. Furthermore, the company stated 'the 2012
audited statutory
financial statements, when completed, could materially and
adversely vary from
the unaudited 2012 statutory results.'
As described in Fitch's May 23, 2013 rating action commentary,
'PNX continues to
file financial statements based on statutory accounting
principles for its
regulated insurance subsidiaries in a timely manner. These
filings as well as
public disclosures related to holding company cash sources and
uses provide
Fitch with sufficient information to maintain the ratings
despite the absence of
GAAP financial statements.'
PNX's most recent announcement raises the potential for material
restatements of
statutory financials as well as GAAP financials. Fitch therefore
believes it no
longer has sufficient and reliable information to maintain the
ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
Phoenix Companies, Inc
--IDR 'B'.
Phoenix Life Insurance Company
--IFS 'BB+';
--IDR 'BB';
--$126 million Surplus note 7.15% due Dec. 2034 'B+'.
PHL Variable Insurance Company
--IFS 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3148
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', January 11, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.