(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B' holding company Issuer Default Rating of Phoenix Companies, Inc. (PNX) and the 'BB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PNX's primary insurance operating subsidiaries. The Ratings are being withdrawn without resolving the current Rating Watch Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS Today's rating action reflects Fitch's view that it lacks sufficient information to maintain the PNX and subsidiary ratings or resolve the Rating Watch Negative status. PNX recently announced that it would not file audited statutory statements for its insurance subsidiaries within the timeframe allowed by their domiciliary states. Furthermore, the company stated 'the 2012 audited statutory financial statements, when completed, could materially and adversely vary from the unaudited 2012 statutory results.' As described in Fitch's May 23, 2013 rating action commentary, 'PNX continues to file financial statements based on statutory accounting principles for its regulated insurance subsidiaries in a timely manner. These filings as well as public disclosures related to holding company cash sources and uses provide Fitch with sufficient information to maintain the ratings despite the absence of GAAP financial statements.' PNX's most recent announcement raises the potential for material restatements of statutory financials as well as GAAP financials. Fitch therefore believes it no longer has sufficient and reliable information to maintain the ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings: Phoenix Companies, Inc --IDR 'B'. Phoenix Life Insurance Company --IFS 'BB+'; --IDR 'BB'; --$126 million Surplus note 7.15% due Dec. 2034 'B+'. PHL Variable Insurance Company --IFS 'BB+'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', January 11, 2013.