(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
'BB-(EXP)' expected
rating assigned on 5 April 2013 to a planned issue of senior
unsecured
medium-term bonds by Sekerbank T.A.S.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unfavourable market conditions underpin Sekerbank's decision to
postpone the
planned issue.
Sekerbank is rated as follows:
Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 203 530 1109
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Criteria
(August 2012) and
National Ratings Criteria (January 2011) , are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.