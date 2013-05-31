(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating assigned on 5 April 2013 to a planned issue of senior unsecured medium-term bonds by Sekerbank T.A.S. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES Unfavourable market conditions underpin Sekerbank's decision to postpone the planned issue. Sekerbank is rated as follows: Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: 'B' Viability Rating: 'bb-' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 203 530 1109 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Criteria (August 2012) and National Ratings Criteria (January 2011) , are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.