(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn Toplu
Konut Idaresi Baskanligi's (TOKI) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, and
its National Long
Term Rating of 'AAA(tur)'. The ratings were on Stable Outlook
prior to
withdrawal.
The ratings were withdrawn as TOKI has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for TOKI.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 76 8076 134
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
Frankfurt am Main, 60325
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of non-US Public Sector Entities' dated 4 March 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
