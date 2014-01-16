(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
'RR5' Recovery
Rating on Tower Group, Inc.'s 5% $150 million senior unsecured
debt due
September 2014 that was published on January 2, 2014 as the
baseline recovery
assumption of RR5 was inadvertently entered as a recovery
rating. All other
ratings for Tower Group are unaffected and listed at the end of
the release.
Fitch has withdrawn the 'RR5' Recover Rating on following:
Tower Group, Inc.
--5% senior convertible senior unsecured debt issue due
September 2014.
Fitch has taken no actions on the following ratings:
Tower Group International, Ltd.
--IDR 'CC' on Rating Watch Evolving.
Tower Group, Inc.
--IDR 'CC' on Rating Watch Evolving;
--5% senior convertible debt rating 'C' on Rating Watch
Evolving.
Tower Insurance Company of New York
Tower National Insurance Company
Preserver Insurance Company
CastlePoint National Insurance Company
York Insurance Company of Maine
Hermitage Insurance Company
CastlePoint Florida Insurance Company
North East Insurance Company
Massachusetts Homeland Insurance Company
CastlePoint Insurance Company
Kodiak Insurance Company
--IFS rating 'B' on Rating Watch Evolving.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.