(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'RR5' Recovery Rating on Tower Group, Inc.'s 5% $150 million senior unsecured debt due September 2014 that was published on January 2, 2014 as the baseline recovery assumption of RR5 was inadvertently entered as a recovery rating. All other ratings for Tower Group are unaffected and listed at the end of the release. Fitch has withdrawn the 'RR5' Recover Rating on following: Tower Group, Inc. --5% senior convertible senior unsecured debt issue due September 2014. Fitch has taken no actions on the following ratings: Tower Group International, Ltd. --IDR 'CC' on Rating Watch Evolving. Tower Group, Inc. --IDR 'CC' on Rating Watch Evolving; --5% senior convertible debt rating 'C' on Rating Watch Evolving. Tower Insurance Company of New York Tower National Insurance Company Preserver Insurance Company CastlePoint National Insurance Company York Insurance Company of Maine Hermitage Insurance Company CastlePoint Florida Insurance Company North East Insurance Company Massachusetts Homeland Insurance Company CastlePoint Insurance Company Kodiak Insurance Company --IFS rating 'B' on Rating Watch Evolving. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Committee Chairperson Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).