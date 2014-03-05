(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Bulgaria-based Unionbank
EAD's (Unionbank) ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as
Unionbank has been
merged into First Investment Bank (FIBank; BB-/Stable) as of 4
March 2014 and
ceased to exist as a legal entity.
Fitch previously highlighted that a legal merger of Unionbank
with FIBank was
expected to be completed within a year of its acquisition (see
"Fitch Downgrades
Unionbank on Acquisition by FIBank" dated 21 October 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has been informed by FIBank that
the merger of
Unionbank into FIBank was registered with the Commercial
Register in Bulgaria on
4 March 2014.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'BB-', Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: 'B'; withdrawn
Viability Rating: 'b-'; withdrawn
Support Rating: '3'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 62 92
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
