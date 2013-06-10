(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Banks: Issuance of Wealth Management Products Moderates here BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Fitch) In a comment published today, Fitch Ratings says Chinese banks' issuance of wealth management products has slowed so far in 2013, driven by a tightening in regulation and a strong pick-up in credit growth that has propelled a rebound in deposits. Nevertheless, WMPs continue to present risks for the sector as a sizeable amount of funding is sourced through this channel. WMPs are akin to time deposits, but the interest rates can be set freely by banks and many of the assets and liabilities reside off balance-sheet. The estimated amount of outstanding WMPs rose CNY0.5trn to CNY13trn in 5M13 (2012: up CNY4trn) and is expected to hold roughly steady in Q313. On the surface, this represents a modest 16% of commercial bank deposits, but for mid-tier banks the share is much higher. In Fitch's view, the primary risk centres on the cash payout pressure posed by WMPs' short-term nature, the poor liquidity of underlying assets, the high mobility of WMP investors, and banks' mismatched assets and liabilities. The high share of WMPs at mid-tier banks, combined with these entities' thinner liquid assets and narrower deposit bases, makes them more susceptible to WMP repayment issues. By end-Q113, Chinese banks were issuing the equivalent of 115 new WMPs per day. Turnover is high with approximately three-fourths of products maturing within six months. The report, "Chinese Banks: Issuance of Wealth Management Products Moderates", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Charlene Chu Senior Director +8610 8517 2112 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. 1903, 19/F, PICC Tower 2 Jianguomenwai Avenue Beijing 100022 Chunling Wen Associate Director +8610 8517 2105 Hiddy He Associate Director +8610 8517 2135 Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.