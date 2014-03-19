(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
news that a
China-based homebuilder, Zhejiang Xingrun Real Estate Co., is
likely to default
on CNY3.5bn in bank and other debt is symptomatic of major
themes in the
industry - polarisation in favour of larger, better funded
homebuilders;
oversupply in smaller cities; and significantly slower growth
rates and profit
margins. These themes have been examined in detail in Fitch's
previous
publications on this industry.
We believe there will be further defaults in this industry as
these themes will
persist, but they will be limited to smaller companies like
Zhejiang Xingrun.
Most offshore bond issuers will be able to maintain or, in some
cases, improve
their financial profiles in the next two to three years due to
their larger
scale and better funding capability. Further defaults may result
in onshore
banks becoming more selective when lending to this sector, which
would favour
larger companies.
Sufficient information is available to deduce why Zhejiang
Xingrun ran into
trouble. First, it is a privately owned company, meaning it has
limited access
to equity funding. Chinese regulations severely limit
homebuilders' ability to
use bank borrowings to purchase land. Larger, publicly listed
homebuilders are
able to raise equity funding and offshore debt to meet this
goal. Private
companies are likely to be more reliant on non-traditional
sources like trust
funding, which come with high costs. Media reports indicate that
Zhejiang
Xingrun borrowed directly from individuals.
Second, its core market, Fenghua, near Ningbo in eastern China,
shows signs of
overbuilding. According to data from China Real Estate
Information Corporation
(CRIC), Ningbo had saleable inventory of 32 months at
end-February 2014,
compared with the average of around 15 months in 13 major cities
CRIC tracks. It
is not unusual for markets to endure periods of oversupply,
which would put
strains on profitability and liquidity during the ensuing
destocking. Larger
homebuilders are able to lower this risk by diversifying into
multiple markets,
underscoring the importance of scale.
Finally, media reports say that the key shareholders of Zhejiang
Xingrun have
been arrested on charges related to illegal fundraising. This
suggests a
significant corporate governance lapse, which is less likely in
the case of
listed homebuilders issuing offshore debt due to the continued
scrutiny by
investors.
The manner in which the Chinese authorities resolve these
defaults will have
important implications on the industry. We believe the
authorities will force
shareholders and some of the lenders, especially from the
non-traditional
sectors, to realise their losses. However, the local governments
will likely
find means to complete and deliver the homes under construction
to avert
challenges from buyers who had pre-paid for their purchases.
This may include
providing incentives to stronger homebuilders to take over the
troubled
projects.
