LONDON, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch:ABS Set-Off Risk from German
Handling Fee Ruling
Mitigated
The ruling by Germany's Federal Court of Justice that credit
handling fees for
consumer loans are invalid may increase set-off risk in German
consumer ABS
transactions, Fitch Ratings says. We do not expect any ratings
impact however.
This is because of mitigants in Fitch-rated transactions as well
as actions
taken by originators to reduce exposure.
The ruling removes legal uncertainty about the validity of
handling fees by
confirming several Higher Regional Court rulings that such fees
were invalid. It
was widely expected by the market. Our ratings already take into
account the
risk created by these earlier rulings that borrowers will try to
recover their
money by deducting the paid handling fees from loan repayments.
Mitigants in recent transactions include set-off reserves that
are equal to
handling fee exposure at closing and then regularly recalculated
as loans are
paid off, or structuring deals with sufficient credit
enhancement to cover
potential set-off losses, as incorporated into our cash flow
models. We have
also assessed more qualitative factors, such as whether
originators are obliged
to repurchase receivables whenever set-off risk arises, and
whether this
provision applies to set-off risk from handling fees.
Originators have also taken the earlier rulings into account in
their dealings
with borrowers. Most originators of Fitch-rated German consumer
ABS transactions
no longer charge handling fees, and several have returned fees
on consumer
demand, without legal proceedings, reducing potential set-off
exposure in some
transactions. Strong transaction performance and quick portfolio
amortisation
have increased credit enhancement in older transactions to
levels where
additional potential set-off risks are covered.
Nevertheless, exposure remains significant in some portfolios,
and can increase
over time as a proportion of the outstanding portfolio amount as
the handling
fees do not amortise. We expect an increase in claims by
borrowers seeking to
recover handling fees, due to the widespread media coverage of
the judgement,
and the willingness of consumer protection associations to
support individual
claims that require legal proceedings.
As many originators reimburse fees to customers upon request,
increased media
coverage may well lead to a reduction of the exposure in
outstanding
transactions. The Federal Court judgement is broad, ruling that
handling fees
are invalid both as part of a lender's general terms and
conditions and its
general business practice. But it is unclear for how long
customers would have a
right to bring claims.
