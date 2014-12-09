(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
special report
that high public sector spending will continue to drive a
favourable
macroeconomic outlook and business opportunities for Saudi banks
in 2015.
"The performance of Saudi banks remained sound in 1H14, driven
by business
growth and declining loan impairment charges," says Redmond
Ramsdale, a Director
in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "The prospects for Saudi
Arabia's
economy remain strong due to high, albeit falling, oil prices,
significant
government spending on infrastructure projects and an expanding
non-oil private
sector."
The banks expanded their loan portfolios by an annualised 17.4%
in 1H14,
compared with 14% in 2013. New lending is mostly to retail and
government-related projects. We expect credit growth to remain
strong in 2H14
and 2015.
Despite strong asset growth, the Saudi banks continue to be well
capitalised,
with an average Fitch core capital ratio of 16% at end-1H14. The
joint venture
banks' capital ratios are lower but adequate for their overall
lower risk
profiles, in Fitch's view.
Asset quality ratios are generally strong and are likely to
remain stable due to
the benign operating environment, improving underwriting
standards and lending
directed mostly toward government-related projects. However,
high borrower and
sector concentrations expose the banks to event risk.
Funding benefits from the banks' strong access to low-cost
non-commission-bearing deposits, which helps to alleviate margin
pressure.
Customer deposits remain short-term, but are behaviourally
sticky. Loan/deposit
ratios in Saudi are among the best in the region.
The banks also benefit from large volumes of liquid assets,
including government
securities and deposits with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.
However, given
the growth in longer-term lending and that all banks have
asset/liability
maturity gaps, we believe the banks would benefit from a
diversification of
their funding base by raising long-term funding.
The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The National
Commercial Bank, Al
Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, SAMBA Financial Group, Bank Aljazira,
The Saudi
Investment Bank, Saudi Hollandi Bank and Alinma Bank (ie, eight
of the 11 Saudi
banks rated by Fitch) are driven by expected support, if
required, from the
Saudi sovereign (AA/Stable/F1+).
The IDRs of Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank and Saudi
British Bank are
driven by their standalone strengths as reflected in their
Viability Ratings.
The full report, 'Saudi Banks: Peer Review', is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
