(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Saudi Banks: Peer Review here DUBAI/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that high public sector spending will continue to drive a favourable macroeconomic outlook and business opportunities for Saudi banks in 2015. "The performance of Saudi banks remained sound in 1H14, driven by business growth and declining loan impairment charges," says Redmond Ramsdale, a Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "The prospects for Saudi Arabia's economy remain strong due to high, albeit falling, oil prices, significant government spending on infrastructure projects and an expanding non-oil private sector." The banks expanded their loan portfolios by an annualised 17.4% in 1H14, compared with 14% in 2013. New lending is mostly to retail and government-related projects. We expect credit growth to remain strong in 2H14 and 2015. Despite strong asset growth, the Saudi banks continue to be well capitalised, with an average Fitch core capital ratio of 16% at end-1H14. The joint venture banks' capital ratios are lower but adequate for their overall lower risk profiles, in Fitch's view. Asset quality ratios are generally strong and are likely to remain stable due to the benign operating environment, improving underwriting standards and lending directed mostly toward government-related projects. However, high borrower and sector concentrations expose the banks to event risk. Funding benefits from the banks' strong access to low-cost non-commission-bearing deposits, which helps to alleviate margin pressure. Customer deposits remain short-term, but are behaviourally sticky. Loan/deposit ratios in Saudi are among the best in the region. The banks also benefit from large volumes of liquid assets, including government securities and deposits with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency. However, given the growth in longer-term lending and that all banks have asset/liability maturity gaps, we believe the banks would benefit from a diversification of their funding base by raising long-term funding. The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The National Commercial Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, SAMBA Financial Group, Bank Aljazira, The Saudi Investment Bank, Saudi Hollandi Bank and Alinma Bank (ie, eight of the 11 Saudi banks rated by Fitch) are driven by expected support, if required, from the Saudi sovereign (AA/Stable/F1+). The IDRs of Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank and Saudi British Bank are driven by their standalone strengths as reflected in their Viability Ratings. The full report, 'Saudi Banks: Peer Review', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.