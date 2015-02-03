(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has made available its
Fund Quality
ratings and research for all Fitch-rated investment funds on the
fundinfo
platform, www.fundinfo.com. Fundinfo is a leading international
platform for
information and mandatory publications of investment funds in
the European and
Asian fund markets. fundinfo offers access to more than 10
million research
documents on more than 700 fund companies.
Fitch continues to focus on the needs of fund investors by
making its ratings
and in-depth research available on leading platforms such as
fundinfo. Users of
www.fundinfo.com will have unlimited access to Fitch's fund
ratings and detailed
rating reports. These reports allow fund investors to
objectively compare funds'
investment philosophies and processes, resources and track
records, and
contribute to informing their investment decisions.
Roger Merritt, Fitch's Global Head of Fund and Asset Manager
Ratings said,
"Fitch is committed to providing investors with transparent,
timely fund
research and analytics. By partnering with fundinfo, we are
making our research
and analysis more readily accessible to provide fund investors
with additional,
value-added inputs into the investment decision-making process."
Jan Giller, Partner and Head of Marketing & Sales of
fundinfo said, "Partnering
with Fitch will provide our customers with independent
information on funds
available on the fundinfo platform. As with other data and
documents on the
platform, Fitch's Fund Ratings and rating reports are delivered
in a
standardised format, making it simple for an investor to compare
funds and make
well-informed investment decisions fast and effectively."
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings are transparent, forward-looking
insights into a
fund's key attributes and the consistency of longer-term
risk-adjusted returns
relative to its peers and/or benchmarks. Key considerations in
the ratings
include investment philosophy and processes, resources, the
investment manager's
strategic commitment, experience and financial resources and the
fund's
historical risk-adjusted performance relative to its benchmarks
and/or sector
peers. In addition, an operational "pass/fail" review of the
fund is undertaken
to assess whether key aspects of the operational environment are
sufficiently
robust. For more information on Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings,
see Fitch's
criteria report, dated 16 September 2014 (click HERE).
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
About Fitch Ratings
Dual-headquartered in New York and London, Fitch Ratings is a
global rating
agency dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through
independent and
prospective opinions, research, and data. Offering a world of
knowledge and
experience behind every opinion, we transform information to
deliver meaning and
utility to investors, intermediaries, and other market
participants. Fitch
Ratings' global expertise draws on local market knowledge and a
team of 40
analysts located in London, Paris, Frankfurt, New York and other
commercial
centers across Europe, Latin America and Asia. The additional
context,
perspective and insights we provide help investors make
important investment
judgments with confidence. For more information please visit us
at
www.fitchratings.com/FAM.
About FundInfo
fundinfo is a leading international platform for information and
mandatory
publications of investment funds. fundinfo offers instant, free
access to more
than 10 million fund documents, fund data, fund manager videos
and ratings of
more than 700 fund companies. Fundinfo thus promotes greater
transparency and
efficiency in the European and Asian fund markets. In addition,
fundinfo is an
electronic publication platform recognised by various financial
market
supervisory authorities for mandatory publications.
The platform www.fundinfo.com was launched in January 2006 and
is operated by
fundinfo AG in Zurich and its subsidiaries in Frankfurt am Main,
London, Madrid,
Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, go to
www.fundinfo.com/
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.