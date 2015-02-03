(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has made available its Fund Quality ratings and research for all Fitch-rated investment funds on the fundinfo platform, www.fundinfo.com. Fundinfo is a leading international platform for information and mandatory publications of investment funds in the European and Asian fund markets. fundinfo offers access to more than 10 million research documents on more than 700 fund companies. Fitch continues to focus on the needs of fund investors by making its ratings and in-depth research available on leading platforms such as fundinfo. Users of www.fundinfo.com will have unlimited access to Fitch's fund ratings and detailed rating reports. These reports allow fund investors to objectively compare funds' investment philosophies and processes, resources and track records, and contribute to informing their investment decisions. Roger Merritt, Fitch's Global Head of Fund and Asset Manager Ratings said, "Fitch is committed to providing investors with transparent, timely fund research and analytics. By partnering with fundinfo, we are making our research and analysis more readily accessible to provide fund investors with additional, value-added inputs into the investment decision-making process." Jan Giller, Partner and Head of Marketing & Sales of fundinfo said, "Partnering with Fitch will provide our customers with independent information on funds available on the fundinfo platform. As with other data and documents on the platform, Fitch's Fund Ratings and rating reports are delivered in a standardised format, making it simple for an investor to compare funds and make well-informed investment decisions fast and effectively." Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings are transparent, forward-looking insights into a fund's key attributes and the consistency of longer-term risk-adjusted returns relative to its peers and/or benchmarks. Key considerations in the ratings include investment philosophy and processes, resources, the investment manager's strategic commitment, experience and financial resources and the fund's historical risk-adjusted performance relative to its benchmarks and/or sector peers. In addition, an operational "pass/fail" review of the fund is undertaken to assess whether key aspects of the operational environment are sufficiently robust. For more information on Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings, see Fitch's criteria report, dated 16 September 2014 (click HERE). Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. About Fitch Ratings Dual-headquartered in New York and London, Fitch Ratings is a global rating agency dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective opinions, research, and data. Offering a world of knowledge and experience behind every opinion, we transform information to deliver meaning and utility to investors, intermediaries, and other market participants. Fitch Ratings' global expertise draws on local market knowledge and a team of 40 analysts located in London, Paris, Frankfurt, New York and other commercial centers across Europe, Latin America and Asia. The additional context, perspective and insights we provide help investors make important investment judgments with confidence. For more information please visit us at www.fitchratings.com/FAM. About FundInfo fundinfo is a leading international platform for information and mandatory publications of investment funds. fundinfo offers instant, free access to more than 10 million fund documents, fund data, fund manager videos and ratings of more than 700 fund companies. Fundinfo thus promotes greater transparency and efficiency in the European and Asian fund markets. In addition, fundinfo is an electronic publication platform recognised by various financial market supervisory authorities for mandatory publications. The platform www.fundinfo.com was launched in January 2006 and is operated by fundinfo AG in Zurich and its subsidiaries in Frankfurt am Main, London, Madrid, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, go to www.fundinfo.com/ 