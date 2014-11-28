(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Limited liquidity in corporate bond managers' portfolios due to an aversion to 'cash drag' on fund performance and sovereign vulnerability to low crude oil prices were top stories in this week's edition of Fitch Ratings' Inside Credit. Fund managers are faced with the choice of holding more cash with the potential for underperformance and outflows if the markets do well, or not holding enough cash and being vulnerable to illiquidity risk later. Limiting cash drag may allow some fund managers to avoid underperforming their benchmarks for 2014, but it can eventually expose funds to bouts of market illiquidity and exacerbate fund losses during market shocks. Bahrain, Angola, Ecuador and Venezuela rank as the emerging markets most vulnerable to a downgrade in their sovereign credit ratings if oil prices do not recover in 2015. The least vulnerable Fitch rated sovereigns are Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Norway. "Lower oil prices will primarily affect sovereign credit fundamentals through their fiscal and external positions", says Paul Gamble, Director, in Fitch's Sovereign team. Other topics covered in this week's edition include: Greece Affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable M&A Boosts European Corporate Funding Boom China Rate Cut Negative for Banks Global Trading and Universal Banks Affirmed After Peer Review Higher Capital for Big 4 Australian Banks Credit Positive Revised EU MMF Proposals Would Still Be Big Shake-Up Fork in the Road Widens for U.S. Prime & Subprime Auto ABS Losses Solid Buffers & State Support Mitigate Challenges for EM Banks U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Regulatory Guide Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.