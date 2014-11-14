(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) This week's edition of 'Inside Credit' features top stories including Fitch's U.S. banking outlook, the increasing role of asset managers in bond market liquidity, and Alibaba's new rating. Fitch Ratings' 2015 Outlook for U.S. banks is Stable despite the challenging economic environment for earnings growth. 'While bank earnings in the U.S. are expected to remain under pressure for a variety of reasons, bank ratings will likely not be adversely impacted next year due to the strength of liquidity and capital profiles,' says Julie Solar, Senior Director of Financial Institutions. Separately, the importance of broker/dealers in providing liquidity to the fixed income markets has diminished, according to Fitch's survey of major asset managers. 'Asset managers are playing a larger role in bond market liquidity as regulation like the Volcker Rule and Basel III have reduced broker/dealer inventories of corporate and municipal bonds,' says Yuriy Layvand, Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager group. Lastly, this week Fitch Ratings also assigned a first-time rating of 'A+' to Chinese e-commerce retailer Alibaba, reflecting the company's dominant position in China's online shopping market. Other topics covered in this week's edition include: --Slowing Chinese growth and bank reform --European money market fund yields approaching zero --U.S. Treasury money funds' use of the Fed's reverse repo program --Impact of a deflation scenario on European-biased asset managers --Effects of a weak Rouble on Russian banks --Central Bank of Russia's decision to limit currency market intervention --Rising presence of G-SIBs in Asia --Catalan's push for independence 'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings' noteworthy content, selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly edition, distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here: here Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: Alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.