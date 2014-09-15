(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch's Risk Radar has
identified eurozone
economic weakness and deflation as the two largest potential
risks to our credit
ratings portfolio. This is because approximately one-third of
Fitch's corporate
finance ratings are based in the region and as the world's
second-largest
economy, largest importer and largest source of cross- border
bank lending,
weakness in the eurozone will have knock-on effects on other
regions. In a
report published today Fitch discusses these and other pressing
risks including
regulatory pressures on financial institutions and rising US
interest rates.
The risk of deflation in the eurozone is increasing, but it is
not our base
case. Downgrades would also only occur if the bloc were heading
into a
protracted 'Japan-style' deflation, which could lead to
self-reinforcing
negative debt dynamics, making the downward spiral difficult to
reverse.
Regulatory pressure on financial institutions is forcing banks
to strengthen
their capital positions, but in many cases the removal of
sovereign support more
than outweighs the financial institutions' increased standalone
strength.
Negative Outlooks on many European banks reflect our expectation
that we will
remove sovereign support from bank ratings once banking union is
in place.
European banks have raised common equity and additional Tier 1
securities to
strengthen their balance sheet in the run-up to EU-wide stress
tests, and this
is improving the banks' Viability Ratings. However, the European
Central Bank's
asset quality review could result in asset valuation revisions
and therefore a
hit on capital for eurozone-based banks.
We also expect fines and other conduct risks to remain high.
Uncertainty over
the size of fines and business restrictions are a significant
risk. The banks'
Viability Ratings incorporate our view that conduct costs should
remain
manageable at each issuer's rating level.
The Risk Radar report frames the potential impact macroeconomic
risks could have
on Fitch's ratings portfolio and their relative urgency. In
today's
interconnected markets, similar issues may have an impact on
multiple asset
classes even if presented in different forms. The Risk Radar
provides
independent and objective views on potential risks not currently
incorporated in
Fitch's base case analysis.
The Risk Radar is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
