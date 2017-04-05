(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, April 05 (Fitch) New regulations issued by Sri Lanka's
central bank to
increase minimum core capital levels for all licensed finance
companies could
spur small companies to improve their capital buffers and may
reignite industry
consolidation, says Fitch Ratings.
Fitch believes the new directive is likely to address the need
for higher
capital buffers for the non-bank financial institutions (NBFI)
sector as a whole
to ensure financial system stability, given our expectation of a
deterioration
in asset quality and capitalisation in the sector following
aggressive loan book
growth in recent years and persistent weak operating conditions.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka issued a directive in February
2017 requiring all
licensed finance companies to increase their minimum core
capital levels to
LKR2.5 billion by end-2020 in stages from the current LKR400
million, with the
first target of LKR1 billion to be reached by 1 January 2018.
Capitalisation for the NBFI sector remains relatively low, with
the core capital
ratio at around 11.7% at end-September 2016. This level of
capitalisation is
similar to that of the banking sector, but we feel insufficient,
as NBFIs have
higher risk appetite than banks. At end-September 2016, finance
companies'
reported six-month NPLs accounted for 5.4% of total advances,
compared with the
three-month ratio of 2.9% for the banking sector. Fitch
estimates that the ratio
could be much higher for the finance companies at a three months
level.
The new rules follow a previous plan to bring about financial
sector
consolidation, which did not significantly reduce the number of
finance
companies. There were 58 NBFIs covered by the "Master Plan for
the Consolidation
of the Financial Sector" in 2014-2015, some of which merged with
larger finance
companies or were acquired by banks. The sector currently
comprises 46 licensed
finance companies, of which the 20 largest ones accounted for
about 80% of the
sector's assets as of end September 2016.
Based on publicly available information within the top 20, nine
companies' core
capital were below the LKR2.5 billion mark but above the
intermediate target of
LKR1 billion as of March 2016, while one company had negative
core capital.
Fitch estimates there are at least 18 small finance companies
each with an asset
base of less than LKR10bn at end-September 2016; among these, 12
had an equity
base (approximated core capital calculated as equity less
capital reserves based
on publicly available information) of less than LKR1 billion.
Further, eight of the finance companies in the sector are fully
or partly owned
subsidiaries of banks. As of September 2016, four of these fell
short of the 1
January 2018 target. We do not expect the banks' credit profiles
to be
significantly affected by the capital injections they may have
to make in their
finance-company subsidiaries from time to time.
Among the Fitch-rated entities, all 12 met the intermediate
target of LKR1
billion due by 1 January 2018 as of end-2016, although six fell
short of the
final target. We believe most of the relatively larger finance
companies are
likely to reach the required capital levels through internal
capital generation
within the stipulated time frame, but nearly all the small
finance companies are
likely to require capital injections - or will have to be merged
with larger
entities with stronger capital.
