By Dorene Internicola
| NEW YORK, March 19
Night owls, insomniacs,
shift workers and other denizens of the dark are finding less
need to fit their workout time into the nine-to-five world.
More gyms are remaining open round the clock, experts say,
spurred by advances in surveillance and security technology,
clients' ever more fluid work habits and a generation of
multi-tasking consumers.
"A lot of people work untraditional times and they take
advantage of clubs open at all hours," said Carl Liebert, CEO of
24 Hour Fitness, an international chain of health clubs, most of
them open around the clock.
Liebert said his 30-year-old chain has seen an increase in
after-hours traffic, with five to 15 percent of clients,
depending on location, working out between midnight and 5:00
a.m.
"I think people have changed," he said. "They're online;
they're connected day and night. When I grew up I went to bed at
night and got up in the morning. Between those times I wasn't
multitasking."
Liebert said common night visitors include people who work
out to relieve stress, insomniacs, and hard-core fitness
fanatics who wouldn't miss a workout and prefer a gym less
crowded.
The number of health clubs open 24 hours has soared from
just couple hundred five years ago to more than 2,000 today,
according to IHRSA, the International Health, Racquet &
Sportsclub Association, a trade association of fitness
facilities.
Spokesperson Meredith Poppler said while most club goers
still work out during regular hours, technology has enabled
small, often rural, clubs to operate overnight, and sometimes
unstaffed.
"Cameras on the doors, cameras in the clubs, safety buttons
each member carries set them apart," said Poppler. "Many of the
operators are in the clubs at certain times of days, but other
times the clubs are truly unstaffed."
Access is granted via a swipe card or key fob.
Poppler said the largest franchising company of 24-hour key
clubs is Anytime Fitness, based in Hastings, Minnesota.
Earlier this year the chain reported that late-night
workouts from midnight to 3:00 a.m. totaled 1.2 million in 2011,
up from 900,000 the previous year.
"Anytime Fitness finds that 24/7 access caters to everyone
from your typical night owls, to doctors and nurses, and other
public service officials who work odd hours," said spokesperson
Tara Dosh.
Liz Neporent, spokesperson for the American Council on
Exercise, belongs to a 24-hour gym in New York City.
She said physiologically it doesn't matter when you choose
to work out, although some studies suggest that morning
exercisers may be more likely to stick with their program. More
important is finding a time that's convenient.
Neporent, who has experience operating health clubs, said
while she prefers to see staff on duty at night, sometimes it's
not economically feasible.
"A lot of residential gyms in apartment buildings are
lightly manned or unmanned," she said, adding that for turnkey
gyms, cameras are a must.
Neporent said when she does hit the gym at 3:00 a.m., the
crowd's different.
"At 6:00 a.m. you get the professionals going to work. Late
morning you see a lot of stay-at-home moms. Overnight I tend to
see more creative types," she said. "More piercings, more
tattoos. I have met interesting people at three or four in the
morning."
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola; editing by Patricia Reaney)