By Dorene Internicola
NEW YORK, March 5 Dick Sandhaus, a healthy
and fit 62-year old, says he never gave his balance a thought
until he lost it.
A wicked sprained ankle was the result. Now he practices
balancing for a few minutes each day and urges his fellow baby
boomers to do the same.
"Rocking toes to heels and quadriceps stretches are things
anybody can do if they have a floor," said Sandhaus, a
self-described ex-hippie who dispenses fitness tips on his
website, BetterCheaperSlower.
"If you put yourself in instability it gives you instant
awareness of what balance is about," he explained.
Having good balance means being able to control and maintain
your body's position; having poor balance can have dire
consequences.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
more than one-third of adults 65 years and older fall each year.
Falls are the leading cause of injury deaths among older adults.
Dr. Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko, an expert on aging for the
American Council on Sports Medicine, said lack of balance among
older adults is a huge problem affecting mortality and quality
of life. But he cautions against painting all older adults with
the same broad brush.
"Physiological decline is an inescapable consequence of
ageing but the rate and extent varies tremendously," he said.
"Lots of (people) 85 and over are more than capable of
functioning."
Regular walking and resistance training will suffice for
many older adults, according to Chodzko-Zajko, who heads the
Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University
of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign.
"Balance interventions need to occur for those with risk
factors," he said.
And the biggest risk factor is falling.
"If you can ask only one thing, ask, 'Have you had a fall in
the last six months?'" he said. " If they say, 'Yes,' then
follow up with further testing."
He said vision problems, multiple medications, cognitive
changes, and confusion are among other risk factors for
imbalance.
"From a public health perspective, it's really expensive to
test for all those things," he said.
If you have an ageing parent, Chodzko-Zajko advises, first
try to make sure they're active. Then if they're at risk, talk
to their physician about medication, install non-slip surfaces,
get rid of clutter.
"Try to be as preventive as makes sense without being
overcautious," he said. "You don't want people to stay at home."
Chodzko-Zajko said while he has no objection to tools such
as balance boards, foam, obstacle courses, they are not a
solution for everyone.
As a personal trainer with Equinox, a national chain of
fitness centers, Margaret Schwarz routinely assesses the fitness
level of new members at the New York club where she works.
The screening includes a balance component, but Schwarz says
regardless of age, you can't have balance if you don't have
strength.
"I approach it from a strength perspective. I watch them do
squats, walk up stairs, pick things off the floor, do regular
activities. (Lack of balance) can happen in a 35-year-old who
has been sitting at a desk," she said. "Some women can't lift a
three-pound dumbbell."
She said too many people can't feel the ground beneath their
feet.
"Sometimes I have them take off their shoes to feel the
floor," said Schwarz, who defines balance as being able to right
yourself.
"It's about how to use your musculature in space," she said,
"so when you feel yourself falling you can stop yourself from
falling."
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola; editing by Patricia Reaney)