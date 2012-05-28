NEW YORK May 28 As an active 77 year old, Edith
Wilma Connor enjoys doing step aerobics with her
great-granddaughter. But pumping iron is the real passion of the
oldest female competitive bodybuilder.
"When I'm getting ready for competition, I go as heavy as I
can," said Connor, who was awarded the title by Guinness World
Records. "To me it's fun to add another 25 pounds (11.3
kilograms) and do it."
Connor, who is based in Denver, Colorado, is a late bloomer
who began to pursue fitness in her 60s, to counterbalance the
sedentary work the data entry company she owned with her husband
demanded.
"It was something I could do by myself, for myself," Connor
explained. "It was a tension releaser. I sit at a computer all
day, so it was one way for me to take it out on the weights
instead of the employees."
On her 65th birthday she entered her first competition, the
Grand Masters in Las Vegas, and won first place.
"At that point, I was hooked," said Connor who went on to
become a certified personal trainer specializing in the mature
body.
Her day starts with an aerobic or other warm up exercise
followed by weight training. Typically for bodybuilders, all
body parts are not trained during each session.
She works out at least three times a week and does not diet,
preferring to follow the nutritional guidelines she developed
over time for her body type.
"I allow myself a few pounds, until my clothes don't fit
right, then it's got to come off," Connor said. "It's a
mindset."
She lost her husband of 57 years two weeks after her last
competition, in 2011.
"But he did get to see my Guinness certificate," said
Connor, who is on the mend from shoulder surgery in November.
"I've started back," she said. "I started doing weights
again in April. I'm still sticking with my body building,
although right now I feel I won't do any competitions this
year."
Connor has not retired. She still runs her data entry
business and continues to coach fitness and nutrition to her
five female clients, all over 50 years old.
She has body building equipment in her home, along with a
treadmill and a stepper for cardio work.
"At my age, I still like to move. I'm not the sedentary
type," she said. "(Bodybuilding) gave me a good way out.
Something I can enjoy, something I can pass on. And I am passing
it on."
She has three sons, seven grandchildren and six
great-grandchildren.
" My youngest son was my first trainer," Connor said. "Now
my oldest grandson (also a certified personal trainer) is my
trainer and my great-granddaughter works out with me."
She said winning the title of oldest female competitive body
builder "made her day," and relishes the attention her unusual
hobby-age combination attracts.
"At the gym one day I was with my trainer, who was putting
the plates on (adding weights to the equipment) when a guy said
to him, 'Red, can you handle that?'" she said.
"The trainer told him, 'Oh, it's not for me, it's for her.'"
she added. "It was a lot of fun."