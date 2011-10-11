SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE Oct 11 UK-based private
equity firm BC Partners has not ruled out an initial
public offering for the Australian and Asian operations of its
Fitness First gym chain, even as it considers a sale that could
fetch more than A$1 billion ($996 million), a source said.
A planned float in Singapore of Fitness First's regional
business was pulled last week, but the owners could revisit the
IPO option next year, the person with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
The source said some parties have already approached BC
Partners and the group is weighing both options -- a potential
sale of the company or an IPO sometime in the first quarter next
year.
BC Partners declined comment.
Banking sources said Rothschild was advising BC Partners on
the sale of the business, which runs 165 gyms with more than
400,000 members in Australia and Asia.
The sources declined to be named because they were not
authorised to talk to the media.
In August, private equity firm CVC bought a 51
percent stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Active health club
chain with 254 clubs globally, for about 450 million pounds
($705 million).
The global deal valued Virgin Active at 900 million pounds,
or about eight times earnings.
That deal included four clubs in Australia, where the chain
plans a rapid expansion.
A source close to CVC said the buyout firm would not be
interested in buying individual Fitness First clubs in Australia
and rebranding them as Virgin Active.
Only Australia's largest private equity firms would be able
to tackle an asset of that size. Industry sources said of those
large firms, Archer Capital, CHAMP Private Equity and Pacific
Equity Partners were not interested in Fitness First.
The Australian Financial Review reported last week that the
Fitness First chain, which it said could fetch over A$1 billion,
would be attractive to other buyout firms.
But industry sources told Reuters it would be a tough deal
for private equity as it was difficult to put a lot of leverage
into the business because of gym equipment costs, leasehold
liabilities and other issues.
Banking sources suggested a debt-to-equity ratio of around
three times may be possible, below the usual four to five times
that buyout firms prefer, and meaning a bigger cash cheque would
be needed.
The gym revenues were also susceptible to non-payment of
dues and a decline if members drop out during an economic
downturn, they said.
($1 = 0.638 British Pounds)
