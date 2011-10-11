SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE Oct 11 UK-based private equity firm BC Partners has not ruled out an initial public offering for the Australian and Asian operations of its Fitness First gym chain, even as it considers a sale that could fetch more than A$1 billion ($996 million), a source said.

A planned float in Singapore of Fitness First's regional business was pulled last week, but the owners could revisit the IPO option next year, the person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

BC Partners declined comment.

The source said some parties have already approached BC Partners and the group is weighing both options -- a potential sale of the company or an IPO sometime in the first quarter next year.

The source declined to be named because the person was not authorised to talk to the media. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Victoria Thieberger in MELBOURNE; Editing by Anshuman Daga)