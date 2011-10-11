By Saeed Azhar and Victoria Thieberger
SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE Oct 11 UK-based private
equity firm BC Partners has not ruled out an initial
public offering for the Australian and Asian operations of its
Fitness First gym chain, even as it considers a sale that could
fetch more than A$1 billion ($996 million), a source said.
A planned float in Singapore of Fitness First's regional
business was pulled last week, but the owners could revisit the
IPO option next year, the person with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
BC Partners declined comment.
The source said some parties have already approached BC
Partners and the group is weighing both options -- a potential
sale of the company or an IPO sometime in the first quarter next
year.
The source declined to be named because the person was not
authorised to talk to the media.
