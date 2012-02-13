NEW YORK Feb 13 Hitting the slopes can be
daunting for an out-of-shape beginner and even for more
experienced skiers, but fitness experts say whatever your level
of expertise, everyone can benefit from a bit of pre-ski
preparation.
Lisa Wheeler, a New York-based fitness instructor, believes
it's never too late to get in shape to make skiing more
enjoyable and safe. But don't overdo it.
"Do some basic strength training for the legs, core and
arms," said Wheeler, fitness program director for DailyBurn, an
online workout site. "But if you haven't done anything, dial it
back a little."
Wheeler recommends lunges to strengthen the quadriceps, the
long muscles in the front of the thigh.
"Lunges are quad-dominant and skiing is very quad dominant
because your knees are bent and you're going downhill," she
said. "And lunges also work the hamstrings and glutes," she
explained, referring to the large muscles that form the
buttocks.
Wheeler thinks the novice can forgo jumping or hopping
lunges and concentrate instead on matrix lunges, basically
stepping to and pushing off different directions across the
range of motion.
"For the last-minute person I recommend taking it easy," she
said.
Wheeler said people think of skiing as going in one
direction, downhill, and neglect to prepare their hips and core
for the considerable demands of the activity.
"If you analyze skiing there's a lot of rotation and lateral
movement of the hips," she said. "I would do some core
exercises, such as planks, and rotational movements with the
medicine ball," she said. "Because going down the slopes your
body is turning, your hips are turning."
Jessica Matthews of the American Council on Exercises
suggests exercises that mimic the activity of skiing, which
along with cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength, demands a
measure of speed and agility.
"I'm a huge fan of cone drills," she said. "I just picked up
a set for the house."
Sold in sporting goods stores, cones are smaller and lighter
than traffic cones. Matthews, an exercise physiologist, thinks
they are ideal for setting up a circuit to train for the
movements of weaving down a mountain.
"You can work on developing lower body strength, lateral
movements, do cone jumps and practice proper landing," she said.
Squats and lunges build lower body strength but for those
challenged by a full squat, Matthews suggests the wall sit,
which is essentially placing the back against the wall with
knees bent.
Ideally, she said, you want to begin a pre-ski routine at
least six weeks prior to hitting the slopes.
"That's a good time from physiological standpoint," she
said.
Another crucial element to skiing is the ability to react
quickly.
"Downhill is not straight downhill," said Matthews. "You
have to dodge people. You've got to be able to make quick
changes, you might have to counter a fall, so it's important to
make sure your hips, legs, shoulders, spine are all ready to
go." Wheeler said.
