NEW YORK Jan 16 The short days, the weak sun,
and the warm beds of winter can wreak havoc on your fitness
routine.
As the outside temperature plummets, so too can the will to
brave the elements for outdoor exercise. Experts say as long as
you layer up, drink up and tune into how cold is just too cold
it shouldn't impact your fitness.
"Come with a different game plan for the winter," advises
Jessica Matthews, an exercise physiologist with the American
Council on Exercise (ACE).
"Motivation tends to wane a bit, so explore different
activities, including things you can do in your own home. Have
a flexible approach to your fitness routine as the weather
changes."
If you're keen to exercise outside in all seasons, says
Matthews, learn to dress for workout success.
"Wear layers. That's really important when it's cold
outside and make sure you're not becoming wet. Heavy cotton
soaks up sweat, so you might want to stick with wool or
polyester: something water repellent."
Matthews suggests a first layer of lightweight synthetic.
"The second can be a little heavier, but still avoid heavy
cotton," she said.
And don't leave home without hat and gloves. Heat loss from
the head alone is about 50 percent at the freezing mark,
according to ACE's safety tips for cold weather.
Keeping hands and feet warm is crucial because in cold the
body shunts blood away from the extremities to warm internal
organs at the center.
"In temperatures below zero, consider a scarf or face mask,
kept loosely over mouth, to warm the air a little bit before it
gets into your body," Matthews said.
Sometimes it's just too cold outside.
"Check the air temperature and wind chill factor before
exercising in the cold," Matthews said. "Data from the National
Safety Council suggest that when the wind chill factor falls
below -20 degrees Fahrenheit (-29 Celsius), a danger zone
exists."
Hypothermia is a potentially fatal condition. Warning signs
include light-headedness, dizziness and lethargy.
"Those are the beginning stages," Matthews said.
Most people are not likely to forget to layer up in the
cold, but they will more easily neglect to hydrate.
"It's too easy to forget to hydrate in the cold, and it's
so important to stay hydrated in winter," said Matthews. "You
are going to sweat."
She suggests drinking up to 20 ounces (0.59 liters) of
water two or three hours before working out.
Deborah Plitt is a trainer with the Illinois-based
equipment company Life Fitness, which recently broke down the
calorie burn of 30 minutes of winter activities, such as
sledding (250 calories), ice skating (230 calories), shoveling
snow (230 calories).
"Of course there's a lot of wiggle room (in the
calculations). It's based on an average woman of 145 pounds (65
kilos)," said Plitt. "And sledding and snow shoveling depends
on whether the snow is wet or fluffy."
Plitt said the point is to stay physically active,
regardless of the weather, even if that means just taking the
dog for a walk (125 calories).
"They're mixing things up; they're enjoying what they're
doing," she said. "And believe it or not you burn more calories
when you're shivering."