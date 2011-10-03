SINGAPORE Oct 3 UK gym operator Fitness First
has postponed its planned $500 million initial public offering
in Singapore, making it the latest company to shelve its listing
plans due to the volatile market conditions, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Quoting unnamed sources, the Journal said Fitness First will
consider a listing again sometime next year.
CLSA, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan had been
appointed as bookrunners for the IPO. The cancellation may cast
cloud on football club Manchaster United's plan to raise $1
billion from a high-profile Singapore listing.
According to previous reports, private equity firm BC
Partners paid 835 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to take control
of Fitness First in 2005.
Efforts to reach officials with Fitness First for comment
were unsuccessful.
($1 = 0.642 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)