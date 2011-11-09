* H1 adj pretax profit 84.5 mln stg vs 77.5 mln stg yr ago

* H1 revenue up 3 pct at 3.17 bln stg

Nov 9 British transport operator FirstGroup reported a 9 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, driven by a strong performance at its UK rail business, and said it was upbeat on its outlook, despite facing a weak economy.

FirstGroup, whose British rail business includes the Great Western franchise running into central London, also said it was targeting net cash inflow of 150 million pounds for this fiscal, which would include further asset disposals.

In September, the company sold its German bus unit for 5.5 million euros.

April-September adjusted pretax profit rose to 84.5 million pounds ($135.9 million), from 77.5 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to 3.17 billion pounds.

Shares in FirstGroup, which have shed about a fifth of their value over the past year, were up 2 percent 334.3 pence at 0815 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)