BRIEF-Spineguard FY operating loss narrows to 3.6 million euros
* FY operating loss EUR 3.6 million versus loss of EUR 4.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon:, see also Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 10 Five Below Inc named Walmart.com's chief executive, Joel Anderson, as the teen discount retailer's president.
Anderson will lead the company's merchandising, stores and marketing, Five Below said, while also naming Eric Specter as its chief administrative officer.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday that Anderson, CEO of the company's U.S. website since 2011, was leaving to join another company.
Anderson will join Five Below in July. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* FY operating loss EUR 3.6 million versus loss of EUR 4.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon:, see also Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday defended himself against Democrats' charges that multiple conflicts of interest would force him to miss too many SEC votes.