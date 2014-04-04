BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
April 4 Shares of Five9 Inc, a cloud-based software provider for call centers, rose about 18 percent in its market debut, valuing the company at about $380 million.
Five9, which competes with Cisco Systems Inc and Avaya Inc, raised as much as $70 million after its initial public offering of 10 million shares was priced at $7 per share, much below its expected price range of $9-$11.
Five9's shares opened at $7.95 and touched a high of $8.25.
J.P. Morgan, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch were the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur