* AMC Entertainment -on March 8, 2017, reached an agreement to settle litigation that was pending as of December 31, 2016
NEW YORK, March 27 Five Below Inc : * Shares added to after-hours losses, and were last down 8.1 percent.
* Black Diamond Group files preliminary short-form prospectus for $29 million bought deal financing
* Jury returns verdict in favor of Whirlpool Corporation in water filter patent infringement suit