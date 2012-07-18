BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Berry Plastics Group Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
(Adds details throughout)
July 18 Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc priced its initial public offering of 9.6 million shares at $17 each, the top end of its expected price range, a market source said on Wednesday.
Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, expected to sell 9.6 million shares at between $15 and $17 each, after boosting the original price range by $3 per share.
The U.S. IPO market, which saw a month-long lull following the disappointing Facebook offering in May, has seen a revival of sorts in recent weeks.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "FIVE" on Thursday.
The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent International.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
* Berry Plastics Group Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
MILAN/FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Germany's Uniper has hired Goldman Sachs to sell its stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy, a deal that could value the whole business at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, with heavyweight financial shares gaining ground as investors weighed a much stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls.