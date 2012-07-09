* To sell 9.6 mln shares in offering

* Co to offer 4.8 mln shrs, shareholders the rest

July 9 Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc said it expects its initial public offering of 9.6 million shares to be priced at $12 to $14 apiece.

Five Below, which prices all its products at $5 or below, will offer 4.8 million shares while selling shareholders will offer the rest.

At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering will raise about $125 million.

The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent International.

Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of $2 million for the 13 weeks ended April 28 on net sales of $71.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are lead underwriters to the offering.

The company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIVE". (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)