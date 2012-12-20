UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Dec 20 Five Oaks Investment Corp, an investor in mortgage-backed securities, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
Barclays and Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO, the Maryland-based company, managed by Oak Circle Capital Partners LLC, said in a preliminary prospectus.
XL Global Inc, a subsidiary of insurance and reinsurance group XL Group Plc, owns a minority stake in Oak Circle.
The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not reveal how many shares Five Oaks planned to sell or their expected price.
The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FOIC."
Five Oaks, which had asset portfolio worth $80 million as of Sept. 30, plans to use the proceeds to buy residential mortgage-backed securities.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.