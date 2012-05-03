TEL AVIV May 3 Fiverr, an Internet marketplace that offers services starting at $5, has secured $15 million in a second round of funding from Accel Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Following previous financing led by Bessemer Venture Partners and angels Guy Gamzu and Jonathan Kolber, the site has raised a total of $20 million.

The funding will support company and product growth and increase the pace of global expansion, Fiverr said on Thursday.

The company has grown 600 percent in transaction volume since the beginning of 2011 and employs more than 40 people in Israel, the United States and Europe. Fiverr plans to double its team by the end of 2012.

Israel-based Fiverr lists more than 750,000 services priced between $5 and $150 and has become one of the 100 most popular websites in the United States.

Micro-entrepreneurs in more than 200 countries use Fiverr, which provides tools for sellers to grow their customer base, including systems for collecting payment, promoting services, managing orders, exchanging files and communicating with buyers.

"We make it easy for anyone, anywhere, to start a small business and sell their skills and talents," said Micha Kaufman, co-founder and CEO of Fiverr. "We've created a model that allows entrepreneurs to start small, learn and refine their services, and then grow them into a business and strong income source." (Reporting by Tova Cohen)