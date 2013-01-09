(The following is an opinion piece by IFR columnist Nachum
Kaplan.)
* Monetary policy has skewed risk/reward equation
* Questions linger about investor knowledge
* Desperation for yield forcing risky bets
By Nachum Kaplan
Jan 9 (IFR) - Having made vast sums of money in the
primordial swamp of Asian capitalism, Asia's growing pool of
high-net-worth individuals ought to be the very definition of
smart money. So why are they acting so dumb?
Asia's private banks ramped up their bets on bonds in 2012,
buying everything from low-risk investment-grade paper to
high-yield perpetuals. While the tremendous rally in global
credit left that looking like the smartest trade in the book,
this hunger for yield is now leading them into dangerous - if
not outright silly - territory.
If you took a poll of high-net-worth individuals in Asia six
months ago, it is likely that few of them would have ever
considered owning bonds from China's Shimao Property. Many would
probably never even have heard of the company. Yet the Asian
private bank bid this week delivered a whopping US$7bn of demand
for the mainland developer's latest bond issue.
Do they really understand what they are buying here? They
are hungry for yield and the only real yield in town is on
sub-investment grade debt. But traditionally only a small group
of specialist investors would dare book high-yield credit risk -
and even fewer would consider a structurally subordinated
offshore investment in the policy-controlled Chinese property
sector.
High-yield bonds used to be called 'junk' for a reason,
before they were rebranded into something much more palatable to
wealthy investors.
Private banks used to pitch conservatism and wealth
preservation to their high-net-worth clients and steer them away
from exactly the sort of paper they are stuffing them with right
now.
The backdrop for this is the extraordinarily loose monetary
policy that is keeping global interest rates low. The problem is
that it is distorting the risk/reward equation into something
worryingly unsustainable. Having shifted the old junk bond
label, the term 'high-yield bond' is now becoming a misnomer.
Desperation for yield means more and more players are
booking these high-risk assets. And when the private bank bid
alone can leave a new issue nine times oversubscribed, the
inevitable consequence is that yields start dropping to levels
that simply do not reflect the risks.
The average yield on a US high-yield bond has already fallen
below 6% for the first time, while Shimao Property's US$800m
seven-year non-call four bond generated a staggering US$17.5bn
order book and came at just 6.625%. Returns are no longer being
measured against the risks involved but purely in relative value
terms against the zero returns available elsewhere. Risk no
longer seems to be even part of the equation.
With orderbooks and yield levels like those seen on Shimao's
latest issue, the Asian high-yield market is looking distinctly
like a bubble. The dynamics that are in place mean this one
might continue to inflate for a quite a while yet, but all
bubbles eventually pop. When that happens, Asia's smart
individual investors will only have themselves to blame.
(By Nachum Kaplan; editing by Steve Garton)