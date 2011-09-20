* Nigel Parker launches firm to develop gene therapies
* First project is bladder cancer treatment
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 20 A start-up led by Nigel Parker,
the former chief executive of Ark Therapeutics , has
secured a contract to develop Merck & Co's gene therapy
portfolio, including a candidate to treat bladder cancer.
Parker said he was approached by the U.S. company due to his
track record in developing, manufacturing and navigating the
approvals process for gene therapies.
"(Merck's portfolio) is important clinically, and this
allows it to be developed with people who have been absolutely
in the thick of gene therapy," Parker said in an interview.
As part of the deal, Merck has taken an equity stake in
Parker's Finland-based start-up, FKD Therapies, which has
reserves of $16 million, he said.
FKD will start developing the portfolio with an adenovirus
designed to carry an interferon gene into the bladder wall
cells, where it can express a protein.
Producing the protein within the bladder could increase its
ability to penetrate tumour cells, Parker said, and a Phase I
trial involving 14 patients had shown no tumour recurrence at
three months for 43 percent of the patients.
FKD also had options to develop Merck's gene therapy
programmes for glaucoma surgery failure and for the treatment of
solid tumours, he said.
Ark Therapeutics was a star of the gene therapy sector
before Cerepro, its pioneering gene therapy medicine for brain
cancer, was rejected by regulators in 2009.
(Editing by Will Waterman)