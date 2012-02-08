SYDNEY Feb 9 Australian property trust Stockland Group is interested in buying all or part of the retirement assets of FKP Property Group, although the price has to be right and earnings accretive, a senior Stockland executive said on Thursday.

FKP said last month it had held various discussions with third parties on restructuring its retirement portfolio, but no deal had been reached.

Stockland has a 15 percent stake in FKP and has the first right of refusal over the assets.

"Quite simply for us, we are interested. But if the price is such that it's not accretive to our cash returns then we wouldn't be interested in that," Stockland Managing Director Matthew Quinn told Reuters.

Quinn said his knowledge of FKP's asset sale was limited.

"We are not aware of anything other than what's in the broader market," he said. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)