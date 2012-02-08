SYDNEY Feb 9 Australian property trust
Stockland Group is interested in buying all or part of
the retirement assets of FKP Property Group, although
the price has to be right and earnings accretive, a senior
Stockland executive said on Thursday.
FKP said last month it had held various discussions with
third parties on restructuring its retirement portfolio, but no
deal had been reached.
Stockland has a 15 percent stake in FKP and has the first
right of refusal over the assets.
"Quite simply for us, we are interested. But if the price is
such that it's not accretive to our cash returns then we
wouldn't be interested in that," Stockland Managing Director
Matthew Quinn told Reuters.
Quinn said his knowledge of FKP's asset sale was limited.
"We are not aware of anything other than what's in the
broader market," he said.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)