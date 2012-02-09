(Adds details, retail sector comment)
SYDNEY Feb 9 Australian property trust
Stockland Group is interested in buying all or part of
the retirement assets of FKP Property Group, although a
deal has to be earnings accretive, Stockland managing director
Matthew Quinn said on Thursday.
Stockland, Australia's second-biggest property fund, is
moving its focus to the retirement, retail and residential
sectors where it sees higher growth, and away from office and
industrial assets.
Stockland has a 15 percent stake in FKP, which
last month said it had held various discussions with third
parties on restructuring its A$1 billion retirement portfolio,
but no deal had been reached. Stockland has the first right of
refusal over the assets.
"Quite simply for us, we are interested. But if the price is
such that it's not accretive to our cash returns then we
wouldn't be interested in that," Stockland Managing Director
Matthew Quinn told Reuters.
The Australian Financial Review reported in
January that FKP had held talks with possible suitors from
China, the United States and New Zealand for the business.
The retail, residential and retirement sectors account for
about 75 percent of Stockland's overall operating profit, with
the company operating 41 mainly regional shopping malls.
Retailers have struggled as shoppers tightened their purses
over worries about the global economy, but Quinn said the group
had reshuffled its tenant mix to make its malls less exposed to
discretionary spending and online shopping.
Stockland's shopping centres logged net operating income of
A$152 million for the six months to December, up from A$143
million for the same period last year.
"We expect to achieve comparable rental growth in retail for
the year to between 3.5 and 4 percent," Quinn said, adding that
this rate of growth should be sustainable in the next fiscal
year as well.
This compares with about a 5 percent rent increase for
regional shopping centres in 2011 in two Australian states, New
South Wales and Queensland, according to property research firm
Leasing Information Services.
Overall, Stockland posted a 28 percent fall in statutory
profit for the six months to December but said the decline was
due to timing issues with its residential business and kept its
full-year earnings guidance unchanged.
Quinn said residential sales have been picking up
for the last 6 months as Stockland's smaller and affordable
houses attracted first-time home buyers.
Shares of Stockland fell 1.7 percent in early afternoon
trade, underperforming the broader property index which
dropped 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)